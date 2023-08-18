Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Avnet Stock Up 8.1 %

AVT stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

