Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Avnet Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

