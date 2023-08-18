Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Avnet Stock Up 8.1 %

AVT opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avnet

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.