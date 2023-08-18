Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Avnet Stock Up 8.1 %

AVT opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

