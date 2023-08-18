Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.
Avnet Stock Up 8.1 %
AVT opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $51.00.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.
Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
