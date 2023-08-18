Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $686.51 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00018547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $686.51 million and $56.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,301.14 or 1.00082622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.79285307 USD and is down -10.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $57,164,009.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.