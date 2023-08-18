Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Cap of $682.15 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00018210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $682.15 million and $56.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019254 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,613.65 or 1.00067265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.3421758 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $50,218,410.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.