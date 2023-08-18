Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 529.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 84,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 210,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $195.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $229.95.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,458 shares of company stock worth $10,534,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

