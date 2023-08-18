Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.04. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

