AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $31.15 on Thursday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock worth $128,139,525. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

