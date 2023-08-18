Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.51 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $173.13 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003290 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,456,382,291,412,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,460,138,404,626,112 with 149,657,682,200,026,144 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,458,568.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

