Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 3.1%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.20 and last traded at $131.08. Approximately 481,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,982,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $3,637,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,464,000 after buying an additional 210,213 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

