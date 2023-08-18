Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 20th.
Bailador Technology Investments Price Performance
Insider Activity at Bailador Technology Investments
In other Bailador Technology Investments news, insider Paul Wilson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,400.00 ($31,428.57). In other news, insider David Kirk bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$245,700.00 ($159,545.45). Also, insider Paul Wilson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$48,400.00 ($31,428.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,500. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bailador Technology Investments
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Zillow And The 30% Opportunity That’s Opening Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.