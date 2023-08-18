Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 20th.

In other Bailador Technology Investments news, insider Paul Wilson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,400.00 ($31,428.57). In other news, insider David Kirk bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$245,700.00 ($159,545.45). Also, insider Paul Wilson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$48,400.00 ($31,428.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,500. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in IT, software & services, health technology, the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

