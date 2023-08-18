Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Raised by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 269.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

