Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ball worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of BALL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 838,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

