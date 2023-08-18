Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

