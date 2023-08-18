Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,549,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,602,559. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

