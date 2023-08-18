Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,185,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 69,630 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,565. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

