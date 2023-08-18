Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.16 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

