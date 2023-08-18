Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,622 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

IYG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.33. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.