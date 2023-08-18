Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $6.85 on Friday, reaching $426.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,093,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,999,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.