Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 799 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.48.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.22. 1,646,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.