Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 863 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.29. 649,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,674 shares of company stock worth $11,626,708 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.