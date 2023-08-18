Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,669 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,477. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

