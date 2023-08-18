Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,280 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,061,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,567,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

HASI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. 582,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.