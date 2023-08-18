Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 90,779 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,779 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,052. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

