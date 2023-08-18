Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Shares of BSAC opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

