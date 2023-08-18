Bancor 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.30 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $60.43 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,095,809 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 146,103,953.36594373 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.39538009 USD and is down -11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $17,390,412.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

