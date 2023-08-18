Bank of America Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $385.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $346.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.09.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CACI

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $359.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CACI International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 38,049.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 203.0% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 2,850.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.