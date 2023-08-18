Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,327 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,802,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,425,973. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

