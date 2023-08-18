Bank of America Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $167.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.62.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.60. The company had a trading volume of 307,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,728. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $205.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

