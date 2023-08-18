Bank of Hawaii Acquires 14,542 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $46,993,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,595,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 1,465,665 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

