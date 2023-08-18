Bank of Hawaii Has $288,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $202.33 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,674 shares of company stock worth $11,626,708 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

