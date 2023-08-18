Bank of Hawaii Has $356,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

KHC stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

