Bank of Hawaii Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Paper were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $34.23 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.