Bank of Hawaii Has $877,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Ball were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BALL opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

