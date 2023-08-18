Bank of Hawaii Sells 774 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $547.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $543.46 and a 200-day moving average of $513.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

