Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 767,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

