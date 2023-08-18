Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BANR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BANR
Banner Price Performance
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 28.30%. Research analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Banner Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Banner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banner
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Trading Halts Explained
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.