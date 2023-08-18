Barclays Increases Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target to $22.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $275,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,715.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,359,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

