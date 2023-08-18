Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

MCI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 29,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Insider Activity at Barings Corporate Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

