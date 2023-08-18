Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Beam Global Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 960.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.58. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

