Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down to $30.32

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.32, but opened at $28.76. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 193,833 shares.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $885.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

