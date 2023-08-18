BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 3.3%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $195.66 and last traded at $196.00. Approximately 20,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 224,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.99.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $501.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.56) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $739,586.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $739,586.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

