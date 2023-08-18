Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NYSE:BHE opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $904.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

