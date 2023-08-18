Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYFree Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.