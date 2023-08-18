Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.54.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.