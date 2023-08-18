Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,098 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $48,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Repligen Trading Down 3.0 %

Repligen stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.70. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $249.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile



Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

