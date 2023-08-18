Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 5,113 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Snowflake worth $54,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.03.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,713 shares of company stock valued at $112,350,424. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

