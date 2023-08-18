Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

