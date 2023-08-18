Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.90 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,165 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.39%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

