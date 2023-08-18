Bessemer Group Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

