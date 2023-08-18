Bessemer Group Inc. Has $30.13 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $30,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $689.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $657.29 and a 200-day moving average of $599.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $745.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 3.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

